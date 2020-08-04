Microsoft to launch xCloud game streaming on Sep 15

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft will roll off its game streaming service, known as Project xCloud on September 15 exclusively on Android devices.

The Project xCloud priced at USD 14.99 per month will have more than 100 games available on Android tablets and phones.

"It's our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices, but we have nothing further to share at this time regarding iOS," the Verge quoted Microsoft spokesperson in a statement as saying.

According to the Verge, game streaming service is set to be launched in 22 countries next month, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. (ANI)

