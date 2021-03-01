'Moonshot' teaser released for OnePlus 9, details to be revealed on March 8

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Teasing fans about its new smartphone announcement, OnePlus has indicated 'something new' about its next flagship gadget OnePlus 9.

According to The Verge, a teaser released by the company reads, "Something new is on the horizon" alongside a photograph that looks alike the famous 'Earthrise' photograph from the Apollo 8 mission.

Prior to this, the producers have additionally utilized snaps of the Moon to publicize the abilities of their phones' zoom cameras for astrophotography, demonstrating that this could be a vital element of the OnePlus 9 series.



The teaser came after an insider source Ishan Agarwal disclosed to 91Mobiles that the organization would declare three new cell phones -- the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R -- and a smartwatch in mid-March.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased that the company is expected to reveal details about its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9 on March 8.

The Verge reported that Max Jambor, an insider of the organisation will declare the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series later this year. (ANI)

