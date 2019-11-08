Illinois [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): Motorola's upcoming Moto G8 has shown up in latest leaks, revealing its entry into the multi-camera segment.
The Motorola Moto G8, which will sit next to Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus, will come with a triple rear-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, as revealed in a video shared by serial tipster Evan Blass, The Verge notes.
It is also speculated to include a teardrop notch-based display. Motorola is expected to announce the foldable Motorola Razr device on November 13th, when it may also launch the Moto G8. (ANI)
Moto G8 to feature triple camera setup, leaks reveal
ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:07 IST
