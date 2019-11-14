Representative Image
Motorola brings back Moto Razr as foldable, flip, 'expensive' smartphone

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:42 IST

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Motorola released today the 2019 edition of its Moto Razr, featuring a foldable display while retaining the charm of a flip device.
The Moto Razr (2019) packs a 6.2-inch foldable primary display, 2.7-inch outer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 2,510mAh battery, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 16-megapixel rear camera, the official website notes.
Despite the average specs, the Moto Razr is expected to retail at USD 1499 in the US, and come in Noir Black colour. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:48 IST

Apple may offer bundle of paid services as early as 2020: Report

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at bundling its paid internet services as early as next year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:46 IST

Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:45 IST

Google builds AI can tell how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury's

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Google, Queen, and UMG have teamed up to build an AI system called FreddieMeter that can tell how close your voice is to singer Freddie Mercury.

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:40 IST

Amazon Echo Dot is now available in purple colour

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Amazon has announced a special purple colour variant of its Echo Dot smart speaker to commemorate Children's Day this year.

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:31 IST

Mind the scam: How to shop safely online on prominent sale days?

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): While online sales come with great alluring offers, they also come with the risk of frauds in e-commerce vicinity.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:19 IST

Spotify goes live on Magic Leap to let you pin albums on walls

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Spotify and augmented reality startup, Magic Leap, announced a new spatially-aware app for the headset that lets you organise your music library 'on' the walls of your house.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:17 IST

Google to soon offer checking accounts with banks

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Google is expanding its presence in the financial domain by preparing to offer checking accounts to consumers.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:16 IST

Snapchat brings new Gucci-themed Portal Lens

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Snapchat has teamed up with Gucci to roll out a new Portal Lens that transport you to a 3D world where you can interact with objects.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:13 IST

Nike says bye to selling on Amazon

Oregon [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Nike has decided to stop selling on Amazon, ending a pilot program that started in 2017.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:58 IST

Apple kills 15-inch MacBook Pro for a model an inch bigger

California [USA], November 13 (ANI): Apple has put to rest its 15-inch MacBook Pro model with the arrival of its 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:25 IST

Technologies which will change our life in the next decade Part 2

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): I have often said that in the digital age Media & Entertainment is one of the businesses which has changed and continues to do so at a breakneck speed. Most of the remnants of the analogue era are almost forgotten or replaced with alternatives. There are no radi

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:48 IST

Facebook finally lets you edit navigation bar

California [USA], November 12 (ANI): There are plenty of things to dislike in the Facebook app, but one highly disliked thing is how a lot of things in the navigation bar are serving no purpose to us!

