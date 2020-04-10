Motorola finally makes available Razr 'Blush Gold' edition

California [USA], April 10 (ANI): Motorola is finally selling the special 'Blush Gold' edition of its Razr foldable smartphone, two months after announcing it first.

The Motorola Razr Blush Gold edition is now available for purchase through the official website and costs the same USD 1,499.99 as the Noir Black edition.

Other than the dual-tone appearance, the Blush Gold variant packs the same specifications as the other model including 6GB of RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 6.2-inch foldable main display, and a 2510mAh battery. (ANI)

