Motorola Moto G8 Plus leak reveals triple rear cameras

Chicago, Illinois [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Motorola's upcoming Moto G8 Plus has shown up in fresh leaks, detailing the triple camera setup at the back.

Official images published by a German publication, WinFuture, showcase the Moto G8 Plus featuring a triple-cam unit with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel camera.

The Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch full HD display with a front notch. The mid-ranger is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, and 4,000mAh battery. Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G8 Plus on October 24, 2019. (ANI)