Motorola One Hyper with near bezel-less display, 32-megapixel pop-up front camera launched

Illinois [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced a new mid-range smartphone, the One Hyper, with a 6.5-inch near bezel-less display and 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

It further features a 64-megapixel rear camera with Night Vision mode and Quad Pixel tech and a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with a laser system for enhanced images even in dark environment, Engadget reports.

Other features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB expandable internal storage, and bloatware-free version of Android 10. Motorola One Hyper is available in Deepsea Blue, Dark Amber, and Fresh Orchid colour choices, with a price of USD 400. (ANI)

