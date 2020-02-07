Motorola Razr fold test shows it could fail after 27,000 folds

California [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): One of the hottest smartphone trends is the foldable display and Motorola Razr nailed it with a dash of nostalgia.

However, all is not well with its unique folding feature.

Cnet tested out the Motorola Razr in their FoldBot - a device to mimic the folding action and sadly, the bot had to be stopped just after 27,000 cycles, while the team had hoped to find the phone unscathed after 100,000 times.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Fold survived almost 120,000 folds before it started getting stiff in the same FoldBot test.

The Motorola Razr is priced at USD 1,500 while the Samsung Fold costs higher at USD 1,980. (ANI)

