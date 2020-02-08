Motorola Razr's official 'real flip test' claims foldable phone can last years

Illinois [USA], Feb 8 (ANI): After Cnet published results of its FoldBot test of the Motorola Razr">Motorola Razr, the seemingly unhappy manufacturer decided to reveal a video of its own flip test to emphasis on the durability of the foldable phone.

In Cnet's FoldBot, the Motorola Razr">Motorola Razr doesn't fold-unfold completely and yet, the machine had to be stopped after 27,000 folds over damaged hinges. In Motorola's own "The real razr flip test", the robot completely folds and unfolds the device, albeit just six times in the video, The Verge reports.

It is to be noted that Cnet's FoldBot stressed on the hinge, while Motorola's own robot imitated human-like gentle opening and folding of the phone. Motorola told The Verge that the FoldBot used by Cnet is not designed to test the Razr, and hence, put undue pressure on the hinge.

In the video description, Motorola stresses that the Razr phone has been tested extensively and that it can withstand everyday use and last for years. (ANI)

