Netflix launches free streaming plan in Kenya

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Popular streaming giant Netflix is all set to launch a free mobile plan in Kenya.



Under the plan, the users won't be required to provide any payment information during the sign-up. The new plan is available to any user aged 18 or above with an Android phone, reported TechCrunch.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Cathy Conk, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, wrote, "If you've never watched Netflix before -- and many people in Kenya haven't -- this is a great way to experience our service. And if you like what you see, it's easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well."

The free plan, which started on Monday, will roll out across Kenya in the coming days. The company didn't disclose how long it plans to offer this free tier. (ANI)

