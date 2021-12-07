New, affordable Vivo phone specs surface

Dongguan [China], December 7 (ANI): Images of a new Vivo phone with model number V2140A has recently surfaced.

As per GSM Arena, it is an entry-level device with LTE connectivity and basic features, suggesting a low price. The name might be Vivo Y15.

The assumption of the name is based on the fact that many of the specs match the already launched Vivo Y15a and Vivo Y15s, two phones that also share the body of the new phone, down to the last millimetre.



This Vivo V2140A comes with a 6.51" AMOLED screen with HD+ resolution, which would be an improvement over the two other phones. The chipset is listed with an octa-core CPU that has four units at 2.3 GHz, and the other four at 1.8 GHz, meaning it is either the Helio G35 or Helio P35 by Mediatek.

The images revealed two cameras on the back, and TENAA listed the setup as 13MP + 2MP, while the selfie shooter is 8 MP. Other specs include 4/6 GB RAM, 64/128 GB storage, a 4,910 mAh minimal battery capacity.

The Vivo Y series rarely escape China, but it happened recently, so we have to wait for this Vivo Y15 to get announced and see whether it will make it overseas. (ANI)

