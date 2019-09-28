Representative image
New Apple iPhone exploit could allow permanent jailbreak for millions of iOS devices

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:59 IST

California [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): A new iPhone exploit has been uncovered by security researchers, which potentially puts to risk millions of iOS devices.
As Engadget reports, the bootroom exploit, dubbed checkm8, makes it possible to jailbreak devices by taking advantage of a vulnerability in the initial code that iOS devices load when they boot up.
What makes the exploit unpatchable is that it is ROM and Apple can't overwrite or patch it through a software update.
However, as the exploit requires physical access to a phone via a USB, the risk is reduced. Vulnerable devices include most generations of iPhones and iPads, from iPhone 4S to iPhone 8 and iPhone X. (ANI)

