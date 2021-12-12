New renders for Xiaomi 12 Pro case reveal back design

Beijing [China], December 12 (ANI): A new set of case renders seem to confirm the back design of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro handset.

According to GSM Arena, the images show a total of five cutouts for the camera bump, three for the actual cameras, one for the LED flash and one for an additional sensor, about which there is no information.



Interestingly, the renders seem to conflict with the case pictured earlier, it had only four cutouts, skipping the sensor placed under the LED flash.

This new sensor could be a LiDAR sensor but that's just speculation for now.

As per GSM Arena, the new renders also show the power button and volume rocker on the right side and a big earpiece, which likely doubles as a secondary loudspeaker for a complete stereo sound. (ANI)

