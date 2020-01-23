Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Tour' second multiplayer beta goes live

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Jan 23 (ANI): Nintendo has released the second multiplayer beta for its Mario Kart Tour mobile app.

The second multiplayer test is available to all players and not just Gold Pass subscribers, the official tweet notes. To access the mode, tap Menu, and then Multiplayer in-game.

Mario Kart Tour did not have a multiplayer mode when it launched last year. However, Nintendo later released the first beta for Gold Pass subscribers. A public rollout of the mode is still awaited.(ANI)

