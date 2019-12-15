No, Samsung did not sell one million Galaxy Fold smartphones

Seoul [South Korea], Dec 14 (ANI): A day after reports of Samsung selling one million units of its controversy-ridden first foldable smartphone -- Galaxy Fold -- the company has reportedly denied achieving the ambitious sales figure.

According to Yonhap News, a company spokesperson clarified that Samsung Electronics President Sohn Young-Kwon, who announced the one million sales figure at a conference, may have confused it with the company's initial sales target for the year.

It was earlier expected that Samsung would sell about 400,000 to 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold. Industry analysts now estimate the company to sell around 6 million units in 2020. (ANI)

