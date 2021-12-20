Nokia 2760 Flip 4G feature phone specs leak

Espoo [Finland], December 20 (ANI): Details regarding an upcoming Nokia feature phone with a clamshell form factor have leaked recently.



According to GSM Arena, the phone sports a simple LCD screen with 240 x 320px resolution and a 1,450 mAh battery that lasts almost 14 days on standby or up to 6.8 hours of talk time.

Since it runs on KaiOS, it supports many of the smartphone-intrinsic features and works over 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.

The internal storage is 32GB and can be expanded via a microSD card. (ANI)

