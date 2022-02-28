Nokia C2 2nd edition with metal frame unveiled

Helsinki [Finland], February 28 (ANI): HMD has unveiled the Nokia C2 2nd edition, an even more affordable option alongside the C21 duo.

As per GSM Arena, it is a successor to the original C2, but improvements are offset by downgrades.

One major upgrade is the metal chassis so that the device can be more resilient against daily knocks than the plastic C2 was.

The 5.7" display was downgraded to 480 x 960 px resolution (18:9), down from 720 x 1,440 px. Moreover, the 5MP selfie camera was replaced by a 2MP unit. The 5MP camera on the rear remains untouched.



The new model also has a smaller battery, 2,400 mAh (down from 2,800mAh) with support for basic 5W charging over MicroUSB. Also, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It seems that the Nokia C2 2nd edition is powered by a new chipset with a quad-core 1.5 GHz CPU. It will run Android 11 Go Edition (with a promise of 2 years of security patches) and supports 4G connectivity. It is paired with 1GB or 2GB of RAM, plus 32GB storage. Both the single and dual-SIM versions of the phone have a dedicated microSD card slot.

Pricing for the Nokia C2 2nd edition will be available shortly.

HMD announced that 2021 was its first year of operational profitability and affordable smartphones are a growing revenue stream for the company, but so are the services it offers.

The company predicts that it will reach 1 million subscribers to its Services Suite in the first half of 2022. To better serve their needs, the Services will be split into a separate division - this will allow it to streamline internal processes and to offer better support to existing clients. (ANI)

