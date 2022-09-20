Nvidia unveils latest RTX 4090, RTX 4080 GPUs

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Following months of rumours and some recent teases, American multinational technology company Nvidia has officially announced its RTX 40-series GPUs which include the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.

According to The Verge, the RTX 4090 arrives on October 12th priced at USD 1,599, with the RTX 4080 priced starting at USD 899 and available in November. Both are powered by Nvidia's next-gen Ada Lovelace architecture.

The RTX 4090 is the top-end card for the Ada Lovelace generation. It will ship with a massive 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Nvidia claims its 2-4x faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, and it will consume the same amount of power as that previous generation card.

Inside the giant RTX 4090, there are 16,384 CUDA Cores, a base clock of 2.23GHz that boosts up to 2.52GHz, 1,321 Tensor-TFLOPs, 191 RT-TFLOPs, and 83 Shader-TFLOPs.



Nvidia is actually offering the RTX 4080 in two models, one with 12GB of GDDR6X memory and another with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, and Nvidia claims its 2-4x faster than the existing RTX 3080 Ti.

The 12GB model will start at USD 899 and include 7,680 CUDA Cores, 7,680 CUDA Cores, a 2.31GHz base clock that boosts up to 2.61GHz, 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs, reported The Verge.

The 16GB model of the RTX 4080 isn't just a bump to memory, though. Priced starting at USD 1,199, it's more powerful, with 9,728 CUDA Cores, a base clock of 2.21GHz that boosts up to 2.51GHz, 780 Tensor-TFLOPs, 113 RT-TFLOPs, and 49 Shader-TFLOPs of power.

The 12GB RTX 4080 model will require a 700-watt power supply, with the 16GB model needing at least 750 watts. Both RTX 4080 models will launch in November.

As per The Verge, all three of these RTX 40-series cards will include new Nvidia ShadowPlay support to capture gameplay at up to 8K resolution at 60 FPS in HDR. Nvidia is also using its latest Encoders (NVENC) with support for AV1 encoding and improved efficiency for livestreams using AV1. (ANI)

