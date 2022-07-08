Official teaser reveals iQOO 10 Pro's design and confirms 200W charging

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Earlier this week, iQOO announced that the iQOO 10 series will be available shortly with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. And only a few days ago, the firm announced that the iQOO 10 series will be available in China on July 19th, while also disclosing the design and key features of one of iQOO 10 Pro, according to a video posted on the company's Weibo account.

The video demonstrates the black and BMW Legend Edition versions of the iQOO 10 Pro, both of which have a dual-finish design with the bottom having a leather-like finish and the top having a kevlar-like design surrounding the camera module, as reported by GSM Arena.

The iQOO 10 Pro is made of metal, and the BMW version features a blue power button to go with the motif of BMW Motorsport.



Additionally, the smartphone's bottom features a USB-C port, a speaker grille, a microphone, and a SIM card slot.

When you look closely, you can also see that the curved screen has a punch hole in the centre, and the writing next to the cameras confirms the 40x zoom and V1+ chip.

The writing in the video's bottom-right corner verifies the alleged 200W wired charging as well as 120W charging for the base model, which is believed to be powered by the Dimensity 9000+ SoC. (ANI)

