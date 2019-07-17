Saree Emoji by Emojipedia, Image Courtesy: Twitter
Saree Emoji by Emojipedia, Image Courtesy: Twitter

On World Emoji Day, say hello to new saree emoji

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): On the occasion of World Emoji Day what can be a better gift than a new quirky emoji at your service.
To mark the annual emoji celebration, both iOS and Android announced a new saree emoji that is coming to their respective keyboards very soon.
Emojipedia blog post, an official handle dedicated to emojis, revealed that saree emoji in the clothing items is arriving in a software update in the coming months.
Other than saree, safety vest, one-piece swimsuit, banjo, person parachuting, and a kite will also be available in the clothing section.
Also, Guide Dog, Flamingo, Otter, Waffle, Sloth, Mate, Yawning Face, Pinching Hand, new mixed skin tones for people holding hands, kneeling person, Manual wheelchair, Motorized Wheelchair, Ear with hearing aid, etc will also glam up your mobile.
Over the years there had been several updates and additions for emojis. One of the most popular updates among them was emoji characters with adapted skin tones. These were used positively, a study of Twitter posts has shown.
According to CNN, the little digital icons that we call emojis are available in more than 3000 varieties, offering something close for everyone. No wonder the current generation is obsessed with these. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:27 IST

Missed the first Moon landing? CBS live streams the original...

New York [USA], July 16 (ANI): For those who were not alive or were too young to understand humanity's first mission to the moon, US broadcaster CBS is live streaming the original Apollo 11 Mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:21 IST

Facebook rolls out new tool to report spam ads in the UK

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): Facebook users in the UK will now be able to report ads they find scammy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:02 IST

Google employer who supported global walkout resigns

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): Google employee Meredith Whittaker, who supported the global walkout, is leaving the company over what is considered as retaliation from the search giant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:38 IST

Fujifilm unveils world's first mirrorless large format sensor...

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 16 (ANI): Fujifilm on Tuesday introduced its new GFX100, the world's first mirrorless large format sensor camera in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:24 IST

Amazon's Alexa will soon take commands in Hindi

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 16 (ANI): You may soon be able to instruct Amazon's voice-based virtual assistant Alexa using Hindi commands as the e-commerce giant is expanding the skills kit to include the language.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:46 IST

Intel unveils new AI chip system that can power autonomous cars

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Intel has unveiled a new deep-learning chip system that is capable of crunching complex AI algorithms up to 1,000 times faster and 10,000 times more efficiently than regular CPUs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:19 IST

Microsoft is killing classic internet games old Windows users loved

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Old Windows users have no choice but to upgrade to the latest version as Microsoft is taking away their favourite internet games for good.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:18 IST

Waze will now show toll amount along your route

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Waze has added a new feature to its navigation app that allows users in the US and Canada find tolls along the route.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:15 IST

Europe's Galileo satellite-navigation system is still down

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): Europe's Galileo satellite network has been down since July 11 and the European GNSS Service Center has attributed the outage to a technical incident related to its ground infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:07 IST

Your WhatsApp, Telegram files aren't safe once you receive them...

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): If you thought your files from encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram were safe, you're wrong. Researchers at Symantec have revealed that files saved through these apps are still vulnerable to attacks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:06 IST

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 855 Plus for 5G, gaming, AI, and more

California [USA], July 15 (ANI): Qualcomm unveiled today its latest Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform that is designed to deliver enhanced 5G, gaming, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality experiences.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:03 IST

US military to test armed robotic vehicles next year

Texas [USA], July 15 (ANI): The US Army, one of the world's most powerful military, is set to test robotic armed vehicles as soon as next year.

Read More
iocl