One Plus 9's china variant will use Oppo's ColorOS

Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): The Chinese variant of the upcoming Android smartphone OnePlus 9 will be switching to Oppo's ColorOS and ditching the previously used HydrogenOS.

According to The Verge, this move was recently announced on OnePlus' forums by Gary C, the product lead on OxygenOS, which is the OS version that OnePlus phones use in the rest of the world.



Gary said, "As a global technology company, we always look for ways to address the different usage habits and preferences among our users worldwide."

He continued, "We truly believe this customized new operating system will bring our Chinese users a software experience that is better suited to their liking."

The Verge reported that this shift doesn't change anything for the global variant of the OnePlus 9 series, which is all set to be unveiled tomorrow and will run OxygenOS. But this does appear to be an end for HydrogenOS, the China-specific version of Android that OnePlus had previously been using for all of its phones that shipped in the mainland. (ANI)

