OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 80W fast charging

Shenzhen [China], January 11 (ANI): The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally made its official debut in China today after months of leaks and rumours about the smartphone.

The new device succeeds the OnePlus 9 series and comes with improved specifications including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 80W fast charging and more, reported GSM Arena.

The 10 Pro features a 6.7" LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate anywhere from 1Hz to 120Hz and the second-generation LTPO panel allows it to decrease the frame rate in even more cases, boosting the battery savings.

The phone's chipset is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It will be coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro camera was once again developed jointly with Hasselblad. The main sensor is the 48MP Sony IMX89 with 1.12mm pixels, 1/1.43" size and f/1.8 lens in front of it. The 50MP Samsung JN1 sits behind the 150-degree lens of the ultrawide shooter.

The third camera is an 8MP telephoto unit with 3.3x optical zoom. The selfie camera has a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor behind it and an f/2.4 lens.

The Hasselblad partnership brings Natural Color Optimisation 2.0, which promises the colours will be even closer to real life. There is also Pro Mode 2.0 RAW shooting mode.



OnePlus 10 Pro comes with ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 in China, but we expect its global version to still be running OxygenOS.

There's also another feature called Hyperboost. It allows you to push the hardware to the limit for gaming purposes, and there are some tools for "overclocking" the CPU, which simply means locking all eight cores at their maximum frequency.

To prevent overheating issues OnePlus has improved the cooling system, which is now said to be "55 per cent the size of an A4 paper sheet".

The cooling will also come in handy for charging as the 5,000 mAh battery comes with 80W fast wired charging - the fastest ever for the brand and nearly 25 per cent increase from the standard in the predecessor. Even if not new, wireless charging remains impressively fast at 50W.

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming first in China with two colour options - Black and Green. The panels have a sandstone finish like some classic OnePlus phones. One thing is for sure - they are not your regular glass backs.

The 10 Pro is priced at about Rs 54,521 for the 8/128 GB variant, about Rs 57,997 for the 8/256 GB and nearly Rs 61,478 for the 12/255 GB variant.

There are just two days for pre-orders, as the first flash sale is scheduled for January 13.

OnePlus has not revealed the specifics of a potential global launch yet, but news on the same should follow soon. (ANI)

