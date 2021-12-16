OnePlus 10 Pro to come with better selfie camera, faster charging

Shenzhen [China], December 16 (ANI): The OnePlus 10 series is expected to arrive around the end of Q1 2022, and some leaks have revealed a few of the key specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to Digital Chat Station, many of the specs will be identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the new phone will have a better selfie camera and 80W wired charging support.



The OnePlus 10 Pro will inherit the 6.7" LTPO AMOLED panel of 120Hz refresh rate of the OnePlus 9 Pro as well as the punch hole in the upper left corner, reported GSM Arena.

However, this time the front-facing shooter will have a 32MP sensor. Around the back the 48MP wide, 50MP ultrawide and 8MP 3x telephoto camears will be retained, although some of them might get new sensors.

The wireless charging will go up to 50W. The rumour for 80W wired charging is in line with a previous report that the Oppo Find X4 Pro is getting 80W, the two companies sharing a lot of R&D and manufacturing resources. (ANI)

