OnePlus 10 Pro's detailed specs surface

Shenzhen [China], January 4 (ANI): Though OnePlus just posted a couple of 10 Pro teasers, it didn't reveal much in the way of the smartphone's specs.

However, according to GSM Arena, a regulatory website now has the full listing for the OnePlus 10 Pro, complete with most of its specs. The phone, model number NE2210, measures 163.0 x 73.9 x 8.55mm and weighs 200.5g.



It has a 6.7-inch 1440x3216px AMOLED of 120Hz refresh rate. There's a 5,000mAh battery (rumoured to be capable of 80W wired and 50W wireless charging), a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The selfie camera has a 32MP sensor and you get a triple setup on the rear. It's a 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP 3x telephoto affair.

As per GSM Arena, the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in China on January 11 in Black, White, and Green. It's expected to arrive in India and other countries shortly after that. (ANI)

