OnePlus 10T now available for purchase in India

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The OnePlus 10T, which was unveiled a few days ago and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, is now available for purchase in India.

According to GSM Arena, the smartphone is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at INR49,999 and INR54,999 respectively.

There's also a variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard, but that's not available in India.



The OnePlus 10T runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. It's built around a 6.7" 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication and a punch hole for the 16MP selfie camera.

Around the back, there is a 50MP primary camera, joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units. OnePlus 10T The phone packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W wired charging, but it can only go up to 125W in North America.

The rest of the OnePlus 10T's highlights include 5G connectivity, USB-C, stereo speakers, and NFC.

While the OnePlus 10T is already available for purchase in India, the smartphone is still on pre-orders in Europe, with shipments beginning on August 25. Pre-bookings in the US begin on September 1, and the device will start shipping on September 29, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

