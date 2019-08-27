Representative image
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro with triple camera setup detailed in new leaks

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 01:51 IST

Shenzhen [China], Aug 27 (ANI): OnePlus 7T is not expected to arrive anytime until the next month. However, leaksters have already started giving out details on the flagship variant.
In the latest leaks, renders of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have been revealed by tipster OnLeaks and Pricebaba website. The upcoming models will also include an OnePlus 7T McLaren "Senna" edition, Pricebaba notes.
Based on the renders, the OnePlus 7T will have a triple-camera set up in a circular module at the back. Upfront, a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch is expected. It is likely to come powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (ANI)

