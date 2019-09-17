Representative image
OnePlus 7T is arriving on September 26

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:22 IST

Shenzhen [China], September 16 (ANI): OnePlus has officially announced that its anticipated OnePlus 7T series will be launched on September 26 at an event in New Delhi.
OnePlus made the announcement in an official tweet, accompanied with a small teaser video. Based on past rumours, the new series, including the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, will be an incremental upgrade to the current lineup.
Both models are expected to pack Snapdragon 855 SoC, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, AMOLED screens, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a fast-charging battery. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:25 IST

Vivo Nex 3 with 'waterfall' screen launched

Dongguan [China], September 16 (ANI): Vivo has officially launched its Nex 3 smartphone that boasts an unusual 'waterfall' curve display.



Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:18 IST

Minecraft and not Fortnite continues to dominate gaming world

Stockholm [Sweden], September 16 (ANI): Minecraft may be a decade old, but instead of losing gamers' interest, it has been quietly dominating the market.



Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:13 IST

YouTube launches Music Charts in India

California [USA], September 16 (ANI): YouTube is officially rolling out Music Charts experience in India - a single destination to see what is popular, rising, and trending both locally and globally.



Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:11 IST

You may soon make Google Search right from a screenshot

California [USA], September 16 (ANI): Google is reportedly working on merging two features of its search app that will make it possible to carry out a search from a screenshot.



Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:00 IST

73 per cent stories on LGBTQ websites flagged as 'unsafe' by...

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Brands don't want their ads to appear next to controversial content on a given website. However, a new survey reveals how brands end up labeling stories on LGBTQ websites 'unsafe' for ad placement.



Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

Adobe Premiere Pro's new feature will use AI to fast forward...

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Adobe Premiere Pro is getting a new feature that will aid in content creation with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.



Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

Sling TV now lets you stream on Apple's Safari browser

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Sling TV now allows users to stream both live and on-demand content within Apple's Safari browser for desktop.



Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

AI promises smarter prosthetic arm control

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 14 (ANI): Prosthetic limbs have the potential to make lives easier for people. Now, with the advancement in technology, they are also getting smarter.



Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

Amazon is testing one-tap ratings for product feedback

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Amazon is reportedly testing a new product feedback method to simplify the tedious process of letting fellow customers know how one feels about a specific item.



Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST

US Congress asks Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google to provide...

Washington [USA], September 13 (ANI): The Congress is reportedly requesting internal records from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.



Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Spotify is asking for users' location data to curb fraud

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): Spotify wants to know if users of its Premium Family subscription program are abusing it by hiding their location data.



Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Apple will now offer 'grace period' for lapsed payments of App...

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): If you have subscribed to paid Apple apps, the company will now offer a grace period in case of lapsed payments.


