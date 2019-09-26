OnePlus 7T launches in India at Rs 37,999

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): OnePlus has officially announced its OnePlus 7T at an event today in India. OnePlus 7T is touted to be the world's first smartphone to run Google's latest Android 10 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS layered atop.

OnePlus 7T is equipped with a fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, warp charge 30T, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, and a triple camera, including a 48-megapixel lens, 117-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2X telephoto lens, in a circular module at the back, the company announced during the live-streamed event.

OnePlus 7T is available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colour choices at Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model and Rs 39,999 with 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage version starting September 28. (ANI)

