OnePlus 8 Series: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro official with 5G support, 120Hz display, and more

Shenzhen [China], April 14 (ANI): OnePlus officially launched today its anticipated 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Series with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models.

OnePlus 8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, 4,510mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6, the company announced during the live stream of the event.

OnePlus 8, on the other hand, packs a smaller 6.55-inch display, the same processor and storage, with a 4,300mAh battery, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, but no wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 8 is priced at USD 699 for the 8GB/128GB model and USD 799 for the 12GB/256GB version. Colour options include Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow.

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at USD 899 for the 8GB/128GB version and the high-end premium model will sell for USD 999 for the 12GB/256GB model in Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, and a new Glacial Green colour option.

Open sales will begin on April 29 through the official OnePlus website. Pre-orders in Europe are live starting today, while open sales will begin April 21. (ANI)

