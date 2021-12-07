OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro receiving Oxygen OS 12 update

Shenzhen [China], December 7 (ANI): A new stable update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro globally. The update includes Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12.

Oxygen OS 12 brings new changes to the recently Oppo-fied Android skin. Even with this update, the UI keeps the Oxygen OS despite the recent merging of Oppo's Color OS team with OnePlus, reported GSM Arena.

There are now some new design elements and animations that look new. App icons are also updated with new textures and according to OnePlus "a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers."



The OnePlus Shelf gets a bunch of changes. There are more Shelf card styles, and there are three new cards: Earphone Control Card, OnePlus Scout (universal search), and a OnePlus Watch Card for glancing at your fitness stats.

The Work-Life Balance feature is now available with the update, and it lets you switch between Work and Life modes using a Quick Setting. Each mode can be customised with app-specific notification settings, and each mode can be triggered by location, Wi-Fi network, or the time.

The Gallery has been updated to support pinch-to-zoom layouts while you scroll through thumbnails. Canvas Always On-Display has also been updated with new styles, lines of colour, and more granular control of the colours and appearance.

However, make sure that you proceed with caution as the update has already received a few reports of signal loss. (ANI)

