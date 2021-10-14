OnePlus 9RT launched with Snapdragon 888 chipset, 50MP main camera

Shenzhen [China], October 14 (ANI): After months of anticipation, OnePlus has finally revealed its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 9RT. The device is currently only available in China, with an India launch date yet to be confirmed.

As per GSM Arena, the phone sports the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a triple camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus 9RT 5G specifications and features:

The OnePlus 9RT 5G's design is similar to the OnePlus 9's. There is a corner punch-hole camera on the display and slim bezels all around, as per 91 Mobiles.

The glass rear panel has a matt finish and houses a rectangular camera module. There is no physical fingerprint sensor here as the company is offering an in-display one. The Alert Slider has also been retained, which comes as a sigh of relief for those who thought OnePlus was done with the slider.

As a flagship phone, the OnePlus 9RT 5G gets all the bells and whistles. It features a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Notably, this is the first OnePlus phone to ship with OPPO's new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China. It isn't certain yet, but rumours suggest the device will launch in India with ColorOS as well instead of OxygenOS.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9RT 5G comes equipped with a triple rear camera system. The setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS and EIS support, 16MP wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. At the front, the OnePlus phone gets a 16MP camera for selfies.

The device houses a 4,500mAh battery and it supports Warp Charge 65T 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port, among other things.

OnePlus 9RT 5G price and availability:

OnePlus 9RT 5G price in China starts from CNY 3299 (approx Rs 38,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at CNY 3499 (approx Rs 40,900) and CNY 3799 (approx Rs 44,400), respectively.

The OnePlus 9RT is available in Silver, Blue and Black colour options. (ANI)