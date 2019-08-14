OnePlus TV is expected to be launched in September. It is likely to use LED displays with screen size from 43 to 75 inches.
OnePlus TV is expected to be launched in September. It is likely to use LED displays with screen size from 43 to 75 inches.

OnePlus chooses an obvious moniker for its smart TV

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:46 IST

Shenzhen [China], Aug 14 (ANI): OnePlus is preparing to release its smart TV and the company has decided to go with an obvious moniker.
OnePlus decided to go with a simple and to-the-point option after seeking suggestions from its fans last year. The company has decided to go with the name 'OnePlus TV', Cnet reports.
The logo for the TV is also going to be straightforward as it will simply have the 'TV' added to the standard OnePlus symbol.
OnePlus TV is expected to be launched in September. It is likely to use LED displays with screen size from 43 to 75 inches. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Apple may finally allow Siri support for Spotify: Report

California [USA], August 14 (ANI): iPhone users may finally be able to instruct Siri to play their favorite songs from Spotify, according to recent business development between Apple and the music streaming service.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:43 IST

Misfit launches new Vapor X smartwatch

California [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Misfit has added a new smartwatch, the Vapor X, to its portfolio. The Vapor X has similarities to the recently launched 8th-gen Fossil devices.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:36 IST

British Airways to offer VR entertainment mid-air

Harmondsworth [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): British Airways wants to take in-flight entertainment to the next level by offering virtual reality entertainment to its passengers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:16 IST

Researchers develop app to find gas pump skimmers faster

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Scientists have developed an app that allows inspectors to detect devices that steal consumer credit and debit card data at gas pumps. The devices, known as skimmers, use Bluetooth to transmit the data they steal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:36 IST

Virginia's TV Man is leaving free 'old' TVs at people's doorsteps

Virginia [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): A mysterious man in a Virginia neighbourhood is dropping off free TV sets on people's doorsteps in the middle of the night. The only problem with these great gifts is that they are all older sets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:45 IST

Squishy Rubik's Cube can help monitor health conditions

Texas [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Researchers have designed a new type of Rubik's Cube that is not only extra fun to play with but could also help in storing and detecting information for monitoring health conditions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:35 IST

Samsung to launch smartphone with graphene battery: Report

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 13 (ANI): Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone that will be powered by a graphene battery.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:34 IST

Microsoft's 'Project Scarlett' Xbox to be 4X powerful, support...

California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Microsoft has been dropping generous hints about its next-gen Xbox and now head of the division Phil Spencer has doled out more information about the anticipated gaming console.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:34 IST

Facebook app may finally eat up less battery with upcoming dark mode

California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly testing everyone's favourite dark mode that is easier on the eyes and reduces battery consumption.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:30 IST

Snap launches third-gen Spectacles 3 smart glasses

California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Snapchat's parent company Snap has announced the third-generation of its smart glasses, Spectacles 3.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:29 IST

Spotify for Podcasters goes live for everyone

California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Spotify for Podcasters is finally coming out of beta, the company has announced.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:44 IST

ByteDance launches search engine to take on Baidu

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): TikTok-parent ByteDance has launched a new search portal that shows results from the web as well as its own platforms, marking its entry into the search business as a competitor to Baidu.

Read More
iocl