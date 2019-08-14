OnePlus chooses an obvious moniker for its smart TV

Shenzhen [China], Aug 14 (ANI): OnePlus is preparing to release its smart TV and the company has decided to go with an obvious moniker.

OnePlus decided to go with a simple and to-the-point option after seeking suggestions from its fans last year. The company has decided to go with the name 'OnePlus TV', Cnet reports.

The logo for the TV is also going to be straightforward as it will simply have the 'TV' added to the standard OnePlus symbol.

OnePlus TV is expected to be launched in September. It is likely to use LED displays with screen size from 43 to 75 inches. (ANI)

