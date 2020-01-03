Shenzhen [China], Jan 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, OnePlus gave a sneak peek into its ConceptOne smartphone, featuring what is labelled an 'invisible camera'.
In an official tweet, OnePlus shared a teaser video of the OnePlus ConceptOne smartphone with a triple camera module embedded in a glass back.
However, the design of the module is such that the cameras only appear at a certain angle.
This is due to the colour-shifting glass technology used in the OnePlus ConceptOne that basically camouflages the camera.
Specifications of the prototype device are yet to be revealed. (ANI)
OnePlus Concept One packs a futuristic 'invisible camera'
ANI | Updated: Jan 03, 2020 21:58 IST
Shenzhen [China], Jan 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, OnePlus gave a sneak peek into its ConceptOne smartphone, featuring what is labelled an 'invisible camera'.