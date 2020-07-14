OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera

Shenzhen [China], July 13 (ANI): OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view.

According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news in a video posted to the Nord's Instagram page. However, it didn't confirm the resolution of the camera.

A previous report from Android Central said that the phone will have two selfie cameras: one 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a main 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus has previously shown a prototype device with dual selfie cameras during a documentary about the Nord.

In the feature's announcement video, the mobile company positioned the ultra-wide selfie camera as an alternative to using a selfie stick. It means that the feature should be helpful for taking selfies of groups, or just of yourself alongside more of your environment.

Although, ultra-wide selfie cameras aren't an entirely new feature on phones. For example, 2018's Pixel 3, included a second 8-megapixel camera with a 97-degree field of view.

Today's feature joins an increasingly exhaustive list of announcements OnePlus has made about its upcoming smartphone. The phone is due to release first in India and Europe is set to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor. It will cost less than the equivalent of 500 USD.

Unofficially, it's rumoured to have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Everything will be revealed on July 21, when OnePlus will host an augmented reality launch event for the Nord. (ANI)

