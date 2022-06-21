OnePlus Nord 2T to arrive in India on June 27, to cost Rs 28,999

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): The OnePlus Nord 2T was not yet available in India with no hint or announcement from the brand until now. However, the latest leak suggests the launch date is June 27.



According to GSM Arena, there will be two memory options - 8/128 GB with a starting price of INR 28,999 (355 euros), while the 12GB RAM variant will be INR31,999 (390 euros).

The Nord 2T is slightly better than the Nord 2 owing to the Dimensity 1300 chipset and 80W fast charging, the report said.

In Europe, the Nord 2T is priced at 399 euros or 499 euros, meaning users in India have a much better deal. The phone itself comes with three cameras, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 4500mAh battery. (ANI)

