OnePlus TV remote revealed ahead of official launch

Shenzhen [China], September 6 (ANI): OnePlus is nearing the launch of its own smart TV but ahead of the official release, the company is ensuring it divulges details one by one. The latest teaser is the TV's remote control.

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau tweeted an image of the TV's USB-C remote control which features a sleek design and has a dedicated Google Assistant button, a OnePlus button, navigation buttons, and an unlabeled bigger button on the top.

OnePlus TV is expected to debut this month. It is likely to use LED displays with screen size from 43 to 74 inches. (ANI)

