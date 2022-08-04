OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13 based Android 13, new water-inspired design

Shenzhen [China], August 4 (ANI): OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13 at the same time (hands-on).

According to GSM Arena, OxygenOS 13 will include Android 13 along with a new UI and functionality later this year.

The OS will debut on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the 10T, the flagship line down to the OnePlus 8, the Nord line down to the Nord CE 2 Lite, and the flagship line up to the OnePlus 8 (no word on availability for the Nord 2 Lite, Nord N100, Nord N200 5G, Nord N10 5G, and Nord N20 5G).

The new OxygenOS 13 look will be inspired by water. It produces rounded-edged icons and gentle, flowing graphics, which OnePlus calls a "Aquamorphic Design."



As the day wears on, the system's hues will become more subdued. Both Bitmoji and Spotify will be integrated into the always-on display.

OxygenOS 13 will resemble ColorOS a lot more. The Sidebar Toolbox, a collection of programs is one feature that was directly adapted from Oppo's operating system which you may access fast from the side of your screen.

Many new features, including support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, enhancements to Nearby Share, and App Streaming, will be available when OxygenOS 13 and Android 13 are integrated, as reported by GSM Arena.

You may keep confidential files and documents locked away in Private Safe 2.0 so that no programs can access them.

Although OnePlus has not provided a release date for OxygenOS 13, it has stated that the OnePlus 10 Pro will receive the beta soon. (ANI)

