Opera lets you turn any web page into dark mode on Android

Oslo [Norway], December 6 (ANI): Opera's latest version 55 of the Android browser comes with a new night mode feature to ensure your eyes are less strained, no matter what the web page.
The new version lets you turn white web pages dark, even if they are not designed that way. Users can also adjust the colour temperature of the browser manually, the official blog notes.
There's also a super-dark mode that suppresses blue light emitted by the device for added comfort. Users also have the option to reduce the effects of a bright keyboard by dimming it down with special overlay. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:58 IST
