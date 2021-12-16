Oppo Find N unreleased colours revealed

Beijing [China], December 16 (ANI): Oppo Find N is the new foldable of the moment with its compact stature, flagship specs and gap-less folding screen. It only comes in three official colourways - black, white and purple.

According to GSM Arena, Oppo also considered a bunch more options as evident by newly leaked images of the unreleased Find N models.

There's a more eye-catching purple variant with refracting properties, a muted pink variant and a light blue model as well as catchy teal and beige options too.



That's not all, Oppo also made vegan leather variants in grey, beige and dark blue with the latter two sporting two-tone looks.

As per GSM Arena, some of these unreleased models also have differently textured camera housings only that add to their cool factor.

Oppo's vegan leather Find X2 was one of the favourite devices of 2020 in terms of build with its faux leather material adding durability and a soft reassuring feeling when handling the device.

One can only imagine how the vegan leather Find N would handle but alas it seems these projects were scrapped. (ANI)

