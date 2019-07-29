Oppo introduces 'waterfall screen' prototype

Dongguan [China], July 29 (ANI): Move over bezel-less and foldable displays. Oppo has teased a new display prototype that spills on both the left and right sides, reminiscent of Samsung's 'spilling' edge display.

Called "waterfall screen", the prototype display features an 88-degree fold on both sides. When viewed from the front, the screen appears to have no bezels on the sides, adding a more premium touch than the existing curved-screen phones, Engadget reports.

It is not clear if the "waterfall screen" will be introduced in any of Oppo's upcoming smartphones. However, sibling company, Vivo, is rumoured to be working on similar technology for its NEX 3 flagship smartphone. (ANI)

