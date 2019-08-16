Oppo Reno 2 with quad-cam, 20x zoom announced

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Oppo has officially announced a new camera-centric smartphone, Reno 2, featuring not one, but a quad-cam setup at the back.

In an official tweet, Oppo revealed that the Reno 2 will come with four cameras at the back and a 20x zoom support. The tweet lacks details on other features.

Oppo said that it will launch the smartphone first in India on August 28, 2019. (ANI)

