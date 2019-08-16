In an official tweet, Oppo revealed that the Reno 2 will come with four cameras at the back and a 20x zoom support.
In an official tweet, Oppo revealed that the Reno 2 will come with four cameras at the back and a 20x zoom support.

Oppo Reno 2 with quad-cam, 20x zoom announced

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:37 IST

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Oppo has officially announced a new camera-centric smartphone, Reno 2, featuring not one, but a quad-cam setup at the back.
In an official tweet, Oppo revealed that the Reno 2 will come with four cameras at the back and a 20x zoom support. The tweet lacks details on other features.
Oppo said that it will launch the smartphone first in India on August 28, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:35 IST

YouTube tweaks manual claiming policies for copyright takedowns

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): YouTube has announced a slew of changes to its manual claiming policies to improve fairness in the creator ecosystem.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:33 IST

Microsoft is not working on streaming-only Xbox console: Phil Spencer

California [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): The gaming industry might be pushing for cloud-based solutions, but Xbox thinks otherwise.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:16 IST

Major Bluetooth bug leaves devices vulnerable

Washington [USA], August 16 (ANI): Bluetooth SIG, the organisation that oversees the technology's standards, has reportedly issued a security notice about a vulnerability that leaves devices vulnerable to what is called as Key Negotiation of Bluetooth or KNOB attack.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:03 IST

Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police Department joined TikTok, an online video creating app, for spreading safety and social relevance messages as part of their ongoing mission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

LGBTQ creators sue YouTube over alleged discrimination

California [USA], August 15 (ANI): A group of LGBTQ creators is reportedly filing a lawsuit against YouTube for allegedly discriminating by suppressing recommendations and making it difficult to earn ad revenue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

Biometric data of over 1 million people exposed in major breach...

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): In a major breach of biometric systems used by the UK Metropolitan police, defence contractors, and banks, fingerprint and facial recognition information of more than 1 million people had been left exposed in a publicly accessible database.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Apple may finally allow Siri support for Spotify: Report

California [USA], August 14 (ANI): iPhone users may finally be able to instruct Siri to play their favorite songs from Spotify, according to recent business development between Apple and the music streaming service.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:46 IST

OnePlus chooses an obvious moniker for its smart TV

Shenzhen [China], Aug 14 (ANI): OnePlus is preparing to release its smart TV and the company has decided to go with an obvious moniker.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:43 IST

Misfit launches new Vapor X smartwatch

California [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Misfit has added a new smartwatch, the Vapor X, to its portfolio. The Vapor X has similarities to the recently launched 8th-gen Fossil devices.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:36 IST

British Airways to offer VR entertainment mid-air

Harmondsworth [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): British Airways wants to take in-flight entertainment to the next level by offering virtual reality entertainment to its passengers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:16 IST

Researchers develop app to find gas pump skimmers faster

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Scientists have developed an app that allows inspectors to detect devices that steal consumer credit and debit card data at gas pumps. The devices, known as skimmers, use Bluetooth to transmit the data they steal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:36 IST

Virginia's TV Man is leaving free 'old' TVs at people's doorsteps

Virginia [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): A mysterious man in a Virginia neighbourhood is dropping off free TV sets on people's doorsteps in the middle of the night. The only problem with these great gifts is that they are all older sets.

Read More
iocl