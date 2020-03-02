Oppo Reno 3 Pro with six cameras launches in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Oppo has launched its six-camera Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India. The Oppo Reno 3 boasts the world's first dual punch-hole camera.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back including 64MP+13MP+8MP+2MP camera with 20x digital zoom. For selfies, there's a dual-camera setup in the front including a 44MP +2MP camera.

It sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. Oppo Reno 3 Pro is powered by 4,025mAh battery with 30W flash charge. The smartphone is listed at INR 29,990 for the 128GB model on Amazon. It is available for pre-order and will be released on March 6, 2020. (ANI)

