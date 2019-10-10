Oppo Reno Ace is fastest charging phone, yet

Dongguan [China], October 10 (ANI): Oppo launched on Thursday its new Reno Ace, which claims to offer ab unusually fast charging experience that takes the battery from 0-100 per cent in 30 minutes.

A mere five minutes of charging can get the battery up to 27 per cent or two hours of battery life, Mashable reports. The 4,000mAh battery uses the new SuperVOOC 2.0 technology that takes the charging power to 65W.

In terms of specifications, Reno Ace features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced. (ANI)

