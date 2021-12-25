Oppo Reno7 New Year Edition with Tiger logo announced

Beijing [China], December 25 (ANI): The Oppo Reno7 unveiled last month has got a special version, dubbed Oppo Reno7 New Year Edition.

It comes in a Red Velvet colour and has a Tiger logo on the back next to the Oppo moniker since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

As per GSM Arena, other than a red paint job and the Tiger logo on the rear, the Oppo Reno7 New Year Edition is just the regular Reno7, meaning it comes with the Snapdragon 778 SoC, 6.43" FullHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen, and Android 11-based ColorOS 12.



For photography, you get four cameras - a 32MP selfie shooter inside the punch hole, with the rectangular island on the rear housing 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units.

The Oppo Reno7 New Year Edition packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W charging support and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The pricing of the Oppo Reno7 New Year Edition is also the same as the regular model's, so you aren't paying a premium for the new colour. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,699 (USD 425), and spending CNY 300 (USD 45) extra would get you double storage. You'll have to shell out CNY 3,299 (USD 520) if you want the top-end 12GB/256GB variant.

The Reno7 New Year Edition will be up for pre-orders in China starting December 27 through Oppo's official website, but it's unlikely to launch in international markets.

However, we could still see Oppo introduce the Reno7 in red colour without the Tiger logo globally when it launches the lineup outside China. (ANI)

