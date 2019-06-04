Oppo teases under-display selfie camera technology

Dongguan [China], June 3 (ANI): Move over pop-out, the notch-based selfie camera on smartphones, Oppo has teased an all-new way of taking selfies - through an under-display camera.

In a tweet, Oppo teased what it calls the "perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience" in action. In the short clip, the display has no notch on the top, and the front camera is not visible either. The only way to identify the sensor is by launching the camera app.

Similar to an under-display fingerprint sensor, the under-display camera would eliminate the need for a dedicated slot or notch on the device. However, it may lead to a slightly thicker form factor. (ANI)

