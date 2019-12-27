Oppo unveils Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro with 5G support

Dongguan [China], Dec 27 (ANI): Oppo added two new models, Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro to its portfolio with 5G support. Both models boast 800-nit display brightness with HDR10+ and 180Hz touch rates.

Reno 3 packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, 32-megapixel front camera, 64-megapixel+ 8-megapixel rear camera, and up to 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Prices start around USD 486 for the base model, Engadget notes.

Common features of the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 4,025mAh battery, and 30W rapid charging.

The Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SOC, up to 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Prices start at around USD 572 for the base model. Both Reno models will be available in China on December 31st. (ANI)

