Pixel 4 doesn't support Daydream as Google steps out of phone-based VR

California [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Google's latest Pixel 4 series does not support the phone-based Daydream virtual reality (VR) program because people are too addicted to their smartphones.

The company said that phone-based VR is not a viable long-term solution and there hasn't been broad adoption as expected, Engadget reports.

One of the downsides for people is that the phone becomes inaccessible when strapped inside the VR headset. Google is also stopping the sales of its Daydream View headsets entirely, indicating a predictable exit from the phone VR segment. (ANI)

