Qualcomm introduces flagship mobile wireless connectivity portfolio with 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

California [USA], May 29 (ANI): Qualcomm on Thursday launched a flagship portfolio of mobile connectivity systems that represent the most advanced Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

"The Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio technology features, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity systems feature the fastest available Wi-Fi speeds in the industry (up to 3.6 Gbps) on a mobile Wi-Fi offering, VR-class low latency and Bluetooth advancements delivering immersive audio experiences for classic and emerging LE Audio use cases," the company said in a statement.

FastConnect 6900 offers the fastest available Wi-Fi 6 speed, up to 3.6 Gbps, of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry. While FastConnect 6700 delivers impressive peak speeds approaching 3 Gbps.

FastConnect 6900 and 6700 integrate Bluetooth 5.2 with the latest audio advancements for greatly improved wireless experiences.

"These innovations enable us to further break away from the pack and deliver a connectivity portfolio optimized to accelerate global adoption across multiple smartphone tiers," said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, mobile and compute connectivity, Qualcomm. (ANI)

