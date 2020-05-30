California [USA], May 29 (ANI): Qualcomm on Thursday launched a flagship portfolio of mobile connectivity systems that represent the most advanced Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.
"The Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio technology features, the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity systems feature the fastest available Wi-Fi speeds in the industry (up to 3.6 Gbps) on a mobile Wi-Fi offering, VR-class low latency and Bluetooth advancements delivering immersive audio experiences for classic and emerging LE Audio use cases," the company said in a statement.
FastConnect 6900 offers the fastest available Wi-Fi 6 speed, up to 3.6 Gbps, of any mobile Wi-Fi offering in the industry. While FastConnect 6700 delivers impressive peak speeds approaching 3 Gbps.
FastConnect 6900 and 6700 integrate Bluetooth 5.2 with the latest audio advancements for greatly improved wireless experiences.
"These innovations enable us to further break away from the pack and deliver a connectivity portfolio optimized to accelerate global adoption across multiple smartphone tiers," said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, mobile and compute connectivity, Qualcomm. (ANI)
Qualcomm introduces flagship mobile wireless connectivity portfolio with 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2
ANI | Updated: May 29, 2020 14:45 IST
