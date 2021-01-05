Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, making 5G available on budget smartphones

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): American multinational corporation Qualcomm has finally launched its new Snapdragon 480 5G chip. This move is aimed towards paving a new path for affordable 5G capable Android smartphones.

According to Mashable, the company's latest 5G-capable processor and the first of its kind in its Snapdragon 4-series line-up of chips will provide power and budget-friendly Android devices that will be far cheaper than most of Qualcomm's 5G SoC's to date. This means that there is finally going to be 5G capable android phones in the sub 15k smartphone category.

Earlier the Snapdragon 480 5G was teased back in August at IFA 2020, and now after almost four months later, the company has shared vital details regarding the new chip. It will feature an octa-core Kryo 460 CPU along with the Adreno 619 GPU (same as on Snapdragon 750G), which means a seventy percent improvement for AI tasks, marking a big leap in raw performance.



As per Mashable, despite it being a budget-focused chip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G will support both mmWave and Sub-6GHz bands for 5G connectivity because the mmWave support is exclusive to Qualcomm models and is the real driver behind the ridiculously fast internet speeds that 5G promises.

Several other features will also trickle down from Snapdragon's past premium products. The Snapdragon 480 will be the first 4-series chip to use an 8nm architecture, the first to support Quick Charge 4 Plus, the first to support 120fps FHD+ panels, the first to offer 64-megapixel still images, and the first to offer a triple ISP for a triple camera integration that will be capable of shooting up to three photos at once.

Qualcomm has said that the first batch of smartphones that will be powered by Snapdragon 480 5G will launch later in January. OPPO and HMD Global have been quoted to be among the first to launch smartphones powered by the budget 5G SoC. (ANI)

