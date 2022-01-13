Realme 9i to be launched in India on January 18

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from Realme 9i in India on January 18.



The Snapdragon 680-powered phone-- Realme 9i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week.

As per GSM Arena, the screen of the new gadget is a 6.6" LCD with FullHD plus resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging and a 50MP main camera.

The Realme 9i was announced with two memory options - 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB, and its not still confirmed whether the company will bring them both to India. The price of the phone is also under the wraps. (ANI)

